Quad Cities organizations partner to host ‘21-Day Equity Challenge’

(KWQC/Quad Cities Community Foundation/United Way of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - United Way Quad Cities announced it is partnering with a few organizations in the area to host a “21-Day Equity Challenge” beginning August 24.

United Way says the challenge is “an effort to develop a deeper understanding on how inequity and racism affect our lives and community.”

Others taking part in the effort include the Quad Cities Community Foundation, Visit Quad Cities and Quad Cities Chamber.

“Built around the idea that it takes 21 days to change a habit, the challenge is a three-week-long educational opportunity in which participants tackle daily actions, sent via email, which include readings, podcasts, videos, observations and ways to form and deepen community connections and understanding,” said Kevin Smith, United Way Quad Cities Communication Manager.

“The self-guided learning journey examines the history and impact of racism and how it has shaped people’s lives,” he said. “Each action will take between 10 and 15 minutes to complete and can be done individually or as a group.”

Registration for the first of three sessions of the 21-Day Equity Challenge is open through August 20 at www.equitychallengeqc.org.

Below are the options for the three 21-day sessions:  

  • Session #1: Aug. 24 – Sept. 13; Register by Aug. 20.
  • Session #2: Sept. 17 – Oct.  7; Register by Sept. 15.
  • Session #3: Oct. 26 – Nov. 15; Register by Oct. 22.

