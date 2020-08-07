Advertisement

Rock Falls police investigating gas station robbery

The Rock Falls Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man they say robbed a gas station Thursday night.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Falls Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man they say robbed a gas station Thursday night.

Officers responded at 11:06 p.m. to the Shell gas station at 1111 West Route 30.

Police said a white man, approximately 5-feet-5-inches tall with a bald head and light beard and wearing a red, black, and grey hooded sweatshirt and a black mask went into the store and tried to purchase a small item.

When the cashier opened the register, the man reached over the counter and took an undisclosed amount of money from the drawer before leaving on foot to a vehicle nearby, according to police.

Police said the man was last seen going south on Flock Avenue. Police are in the process of obtaining video from the business and other items of evidence were collected.

Police ask anyone with information about this robbery to call the Rock Falls Police Department at 815-622-1140 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-STOP.

