Rock Island County health officials report 22 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

(KCRG)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 22 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including two additional deaths.

Health officials say the deaths were of a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 36.

“Five Rock Island County residents have died this week from COVID-19. This should be a wake-up call to everyone,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, in a news release. “We urge everyone to do what they can to reduce the spread of the virus and to keep our most vulnerable residents from getting sick. Please stay home as much as possible, wear a face covering and keep at least 6 feet between you and others when you are away from home, and wash your hands frequently. These are our best tools to prevent further transmission of the virus.”

The health department says the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county is now 1,715. 

There are 17 patients being hospitalized.

The new cases are:

·         A man in his 80s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

