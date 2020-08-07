Advertisement

Sunnier day ahead.

Becoming hot & humid by the weekend.
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Today will have comfortable conditions and there will be very few clouds in the sky. Highs are going to be in the low 80s with winds light under 10 MPH, but with them coming from the south they will give way to summer humidity for the weekend. Temperatures will rise with mornings in the upper 60s to low 70s and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain is looking to have its best chance late night Saturday, and it could bring gusty winds and heavy rain. The more unbearable day out of the weekend will be Sunday with highs near 90 and it feeling close to 100º in most areas. After a humid start on Monday, by the afternoon there will be a cold front that will give us short-term relief of the excessive humidity into Tuesday. With the warmer and humid conditions returning, there will be daily chances for rain. 

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Low: 67°. Wind: SE 0-10 mph. 

SATURDAY: Warmer. A chance for rain before 1 PM, partly cloudy. High: 86° Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Overnight showers/storms. Low: 73°. Wind: SE 0-10 mph. 

