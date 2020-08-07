Advertisement

Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

FILE - This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York.
FILE - This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York.(AP Photo/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

The twin executive orders — one for each app — take effect in 45 days. They call on the Secretary of Commerce to define the banned transactions by that time. The orders' wording is vague, but leaves open the possibility that hosting the apps in the Apple and Google app stores could be covered by the ban.

Trump had threatened a deadline of Sept. 15 to “close down” TikTok unless Microsoft or “somebody else” bought it. TikTok, Microsoft and WeChat owner Tencent had no immediate replies to queries.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that he was expanding the U.S. crackdown on Chinese technology to personal apps, citing alleged security threats and calling out TikTok and WeChat by name. Analysts on Wednesday questioned the legal basis for a ban on apps.

Trump’s order Thursday night cited legal authority from the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the National Emergencies Act.

TikTok is a video-sharing app that's widely popular among young people in the U.S. and elsewhere. It is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, which operates a separate version for the Chinese market. TikTok insists it does not store U.S. user information in China and would not share it with the Chinese government.

WeChat and its sister app Weixin in China are hugely popular messaging apps; many Chinese expatriates use WeChat to stay in touch with friends and family back home. The apps are owned by Tencent, a major Chinese digital conglomerate.

WeChat also says it doesn’t share data with the Chinese government and never has, and does not store international user data in China. U.S. user data is stored in Canada.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa State Fair to be held virtually August 13-23

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Each day will be themed with different activities and videos.

News

Iowa State Fair to be held virtually August 13-23

Updated: 16 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative for virus after earlier positive test

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

National Politics

Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.

Latest News

Coronavirus

‘Worst nightmare’: Laid-off workers endure loss of $600 aid

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL and PAUL WISEMAN
An unemployed makeup artist with two toddlers and a disabled husband needs help with food and rent. A hotel manager says his unemployment has deepened his anxiety and kept him awake at night. A dental hygienist, pregnant with her third child, is struggling to afford diapers and formula.

News

Quad Cities organizations partner to host ‘21-Day Equity Challenge’

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Registration for the first of three sessions of the 21-Day Equity Challenge is open through August 20.

National

Virus talks on brink of collapse, sides still ‘far apart’

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both sides have set a goal of reaching a deal by week’s end.

National

Grim COVID forecast: Nearly 300,000 could die in US

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Coronavirus striking incredibly close to President Trump again with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine testing positive just before a meet-up with the President. Plus, a key COVID model is now predicting the U.S. will double its deaths from now but could save nearly 70,000 lives if Americans mask up.

News

New Muscatine mural encourages joy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
These attractions also boost tourism and encourage visitors to stop and admire the historic district.

News

New Muscatine mural encourages joy

Updated: 1 hours ago