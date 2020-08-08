4 QC students awarded $1,000 from Hy-Vee’s scholarship program

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Four Quad Cities students have each been awarded $1,000 from the Hy-Vee Foundation Scholarship program.

Hy-Vee says in honor of its 90th anniversary this year, the scholarships were awarded to 90 high school seniors and college students who are part of the Hy-Vee community across the company’s eight-state region.

The scholarships were awarded to high school students who work for Hy-Vee, or have a parent who works for the company, and to college students who are employed by Hy-Vee.

Here are the local high school scholarship winners:

· Grace Almgren, Utica Ridge Hy-Vee (Davenport)

· Emma Janecek, West Locust Hy-Vee (Davenport)

· Amira Siddique, Avenue of Cities Hy-Vee (Moline)

· Sarah Sorrell, Milan Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee says it has awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships since 1969.

