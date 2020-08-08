Advertisement

4 QC students awarded $1,000 from Hy-Vee’s scholarship program

(KMVT)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Four Quad Cities students have each been awarded $1,000 from the Hy-Vee Foundation Scholarship program.

Hy-Vee says in honor of its 90th anniversary this year, the scholarships were awarded to 90 high school seniors and college students who are part of the Hy-Vee community across the company’s eight-state region. 

The scholarships were awarded to high school students who work for Hy-Vee, or have a parent who works for the company, and to college students who are employed by Hy-Vee.

Here are the local high school scholarship winners:

·         Grace Almgren, Utica Ridge Hy-Vee (Davenport)

·         Emma Janecek, West Locust Hy-Vee (Davenport)

·         Amira Siddique, Avenue of Cities Hy-Vee (Moline)

·         Sarah Sorrell, Milan Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee says it has awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships since 1969.

