Art made by Niabi Zoo animals for sale

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - If you have a favorite animal at the Niabi Zoo, you may be able to buy a piece of art that they painted! Animals were the artists for various masterpieces, which the zoo is selling as part of their animal enrichment and art month. Every Saturday in the month of August, the art will be on sale on the zoo grounds.

"It is really unique because every piece is original for one. We don't sell copies of prints. But it's basically part of the animal's enrichment program. The animal has the choice to participate so the animal is exposed to new textures, new smells, new colors. And keepers can hone training skills with the animals so it's actually a really important part of our enrichment program because it's different for the animals and the keepers it's kind of fun and then at the end of it we get some amazing artwork that is available for people to purchase," says Dr. Demelza Poe, the Enrichment Coordinator for Niabi Zoo.

You can buy the artwork now through the end of August, all the proceeds will support the animal enrichment program.

