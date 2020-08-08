Advertisement

Better Living Through Meditation & Mindfulness

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Rebecca Sebastian, owner of Sunlight Yoga Center shares some tips on coping with the extra load of stress most of us are feeling during the pandemic. In the segment, she demonstrates how to alleviate eye strain (from staring at screens all day) by gently pressing your fingers over your eyes. Sebastian also recommends taking breaks---especially when working from home---by getting up and moving throughout the day. Meditation and breathing techniques are also discussed as important ways to de-stress and be more present and mindful.

Sunlight Yoga Center/ 1111 Jersey Ridge Road / Davenport, IA / (563) 396-5387

