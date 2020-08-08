Burlington man arrested for possession of controlled substance after vehicle pursuit

HENDERSON CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A Burlington man has been arrested for possession of a controlled substance, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Reggie D. Flex, 30, was arrested on a no bond, out of state warrant for possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Authorities say Flex was a passenger of a vehicle involved in a pursuit, starting in West Burlington. West Burlington police say they pursued the vehicle into Henderson County.

According to police, the suspects fled the vehicle on a farm on US Rt. 34 at Co Rd 700E.

Authorities say they apprehended Flex while the driver of the vehicle fled into a corn field. The suspect is still at large, he was described as a black male, wearing a red shirt and baseball hat.

Flex is being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a court appearance for extradition.

Anyone with information on the driver of the vehicles asked to call the Henderson County Crime Stoppers at (877) 867-6202 or Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

A search was conducted by deputies with the assistance of West Burlington Police, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Gladstone Fire Department-UTV rescue, Henderson County Sheriff’s Auxiliary, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Auxiliary K9 Jake with handler Gabe Stevens.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.