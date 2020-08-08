Advertisement

Burlington man arrested for possession of controlled substance after vehicle pursuit

Reggie D. Flex, 30, was arrested on a no bond, out of state warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Reggie D. Flex, 30, was arrested on a no bond, out of state warrant for possession of a controlled substance.(Henderson County Jail)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A Burlington man has been arrested for possession of a controlled substance, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Reggie D. Flex, 30, was arrested on a no bond, out of state warrant for possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.

Authorities say Flex was a passenger of a vehicle involved in a pursuit, starting in West Burlington. West Burlington police say they pursued the vehicle into Henderson County.

According to police, the suspects fled the vehicle on a farm on US Rt. 34 at Co Rd 700E. 

Authorities say they apprehended Flex while the driver of the vehicle fled into a corn field. The suspect is still at large, he was described as a black male, wearing a red shirt and baseball hat.  

Flex is being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a court appearance for extradition. 

Anyone with information on the driver of the vehicles asked to call the Henderson County Crime Stoppers at (877) 867-6202 or Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

A search was conducted by deputies with the assistance of West Burlington Police, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Gladstone Fire Department-UTV rescue, Henderson County Sheriff’s Auxiliary, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Auxiliary K9 Jake with handler Gabe Stevens. 

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Muscatine police investigating attempted residential burglary

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Muscatine police are asking residents to keep an eye on their neighborhoods.

News

Muscatine Vocal Music Department using ‘Singer’s masks’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Marci Clark
Singing expels larger water droplets than speaking.

News

Man wanted in police chase that started in Rock Falls

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Rock Falls police investigating gas station robbery

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Muscatine Vocal Music Department using ‘Singer’s masks’

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on drug charges

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Child injured in hit-and-run crash in Moline

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police looking for suspect who set car on fire

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Illinois officials report 2,084 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Metro Illinois Quad Cities to require face masks for all riders starting Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago