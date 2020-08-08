Advertisement

Concern grows for eye health as students begin online classes

Local experts recommend blue light glasses, filters
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - As many QCA school districts opt for a hybrid model of learning that will feature in-person and online classes, local experts are concerned that the long hours staring at a monitor, and blue light, could harm kids’ eyes.

“If they’re having a hard time falling asleep at night, if their (kids) eyes are red or if they’re rubbing their eyes a lot, could be signs of dryness and spending too much time on those devices” said Optometrist Brenna Kitzmann said.

Kitzmann and Optician Yolanda Wilson both recommend the use of blue light glasses.

“I’m pushing it (blue light glasses) for everybody, every age, whether they’re little kids, people that work on computers all day and even our elderly patients, because we’re all on the devices” said Wilson.

Too much blue light can cause symptoms like headaches, eyestrain, blurry vision, disruptive sleep patterns, etc.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LULAC awards $30,000 to 40 QCA students

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

Muscatine police investigating attempted residential burglary

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

ISU virus tests find 2.2% of returning students positive

Updated: 41 minutes ago

Local

Davenport businesses participate in tax-free weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Talya Faggart
Retail stores in Iowa are participating in tax-free weekend Friday and Saturday.

Latest News

News

ISU virus tests find 2.2% of returning students positive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The tests are one part of the university’s coronavirus mitigation plan.

News

LULAC awards $30,000 to 40 QCA students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Awards are based on academic performance, financial need, community involvement and leadership.

News

4 QC students awarded $1,000 from Hy-Vee’s scholarship program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Hy-Vee says it has awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships since 1969.

News

Burlington man arrested for possession of controlled substance after vehicle pursuit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Authorities say they apprehended Reggie Flex while the driver of the vehicle fled into a corn field.

News

Muscatine police investigating attempted residential burglary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Muscatine police are asking residents to keep an eye on their neighborhoods.

News

Muscatine Vocal Music Department using ‘Singer’s masks’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
Singing expels larger water droplets than speaking.