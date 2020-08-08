Concern grows for eye health as students begin online classes

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - As many QCA school districts opt for a hybrid model of learning that will feature in-person and online classes, local experts are concerned that the long hours staring at a monitor, and blue light, could harm kids’ eyes.

“If they’re having a hard time falling asleep at night, if their (kids) eyes are red or if they’re rubbing their eyes a lot, could be signs of dryness and spending too much time on those devices” said Optometrist Brenna Kitzmann said.

Kitzmann and Optician Yolanda Wilson both recommend the use of blue light glasses.

“I’m pushing it (blue light glasses) for everybody, every age, whether they’re little kids, people that work on computers all day and even our elderly patients, because we’re all on the devices” said Wilson.

Too much blue light can cause symptoms like headaches, eyestrain, blurry vision, disruptive sleep patterns, etc.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.