Davenport businesses participate in tax-free weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Retail stores in Iowa are participating in tax-free weekend Friday and Saturday. TV6 spoke with two retail stores in Davenport to see what they’re offering this weekend.

“This weekend clothing and shoes are obviously going to be our most popular items since it’s tax-free day today and tomorrow,” said Makenna Burmeister, the manager of This ‘N That Warehouse store. “So, clothing, shoes, any back to school stuff like backpacks, all that stuff is gonna be like a major seller this weekend.”

Burmeister said the beginning out the weekend brought out more foot traffic.

“With back to school. It’s nice to see people bringing their kids out and stuff like that, just because before, nobody was going out and if people were going out, they didn’t bring their families along with and we’re very much a family-oriented, family obviously owned store and so to see those families come back it’s really nice and it does feel somewhat normal, as normal as it will be at least for a while,” she said.

Burmeister also said they’re even seeing an increase in business.

“This weekend I’ve definitely seen a pickup in sales already so super grateful for that because we definitely needed,” she said.

In the Village of East Davenport, some boutiques are collaborating for a tax-free weekend sidewalk sale hosted by Calla, Mezzanine Boutique, Caty & Rose Market, Mint Green Boutique, and Saints.

“It’s kind of always like a fun shopping event that we can at least get people down into the area and we all like to join together and support each other as well so,” Kim Wessle said, owner of Calla, a furniture store, and Mezzanine Boutique.

The boutique sells a host of women’s clothing and accessories and Wessle said this weekend is a great opportunity for people to support local businesses.

“Remember that the shops are down here in the Village of East Davenport. We need you to come shop so that we can all stay here and be here,” she said, “I am seeing that customers are feeling a little more comfortable about you know the safety precautions and all the other things that we’re going that we’re all doing to make sure that they can have a safe experience.”

Wessle is hopeful that the community will come out and shop locally.

“Most of us are closed on Sundays unfortunately so hopefully people...it’ll be a beautiful day...hopefully people will come down to the village,” she said.

The boutique sidewalk sale in the Village of East Davenport will be from 11 am to 4 pm tomorrow and This ‘N That will be open from 11 am to 7 pm.

The Downtown Davenport Partnership will also be hosting another drive-thru event for businesses on Saturday from 1 pm to 4 pm.

