Illinois health officials report 2,190 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths
SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS (KWQC) - On Saturday, The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,190 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 18 additional confirmed deaths.
The deaths include:
- Bureau County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 60s
- Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Mercer County: 1 female 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s
IDPH is reporting a total of 192,698 cases, including 7,631 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,016 specimens for a total of 3,032,634.
Health officials said the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 1 – August 7 is 4.2%.
As of Friday night, 1,538 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with coronavirus. Of those, 338 patients were in the ICU and 125 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
