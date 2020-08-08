Advertisement

Iowa officials report 383 new coronavirus cases, 13 new deaths

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 383 new coronavirus cases and 13 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website. The previous 24 hours, only been six deaths had been reported.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 48,112, for a positivity rate of 9.4 percent, and 925 deaths since the pandemic began. The positivity rate has increased .1% within the last 24 hours.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 36,850 have recovered and 514,451 have been tested in Iowa.

Scott County reported 22 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1,680. According to the website, no new deaths have been reported, maintaining the number of deaths in the county at 14.

As of Saturday morning, 1,159 have recovered and 24,819 people have been tested.

