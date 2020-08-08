ISU virus tests find 2.2% of returning students positive

AMES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa State University says a program to administer coronavirus tests to students as they move back to campus have found 66 of them testing positive.

That’s about 2.2% of the 3,037 students that have moved into residence halls and campus apartments and taken tests. About half of the students testing positive chose to return home to complete isolation. The university has isolation rooms set up for positive cases and quarantine rooms for those who are notified of exposure through contact tracing.

The tests are one part of the university’s coronavirus mitigation plan.

