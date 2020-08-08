Advertisement

LULAC awards $30,000 to 40 QCA students

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several Quad City students are getting some help paying for college with scholarships awarded by the Davenport League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

The Davenport chapter announced on Friday 40 local students will receive scholarships.

The funds are raised through several events. Due to COVID-19, this year the organization teamed up with a local brewery and restaurant for a fundraiser.

Awards are based on academic performance, financial need, community involvement and leadership.

Over $30,000 has been awarded this year.

To date, Davenport chapter says it has donated over $600,000 to 990 Quad City area students.

