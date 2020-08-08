Local restaurants selling traditional Mississippi Valley Fair food

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Normally this week, thousands of people would have walked through the gates of the Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport. Although it was canceled due to COVID-19, local restaurants are making sure fair food favorites are still available.

Smokin' Butt BBQ set up a booth in their parking lot to sell some of their favorite fair food items. They included candied bacon, bacon-wrapped meatballs, a bacon mac-n-cheese waffle cone, and more. "I think it's a good thing for the community. Everybody loves the fair it's a big part of the community. It's a really big event and you know, with what we're going through right now, we just need to do these positive things to get people outside. You can social distance. And still eat food out at the picnic tables and have fun and feel like you're at the fair," says Aaron Gunnare, the Assistant Manager of Smokin' Butt BBQ.

The booth will be open on Saturday from 11 A.M. to 10 P.M. at 6364 Northwest Boulevard in Davenport.

