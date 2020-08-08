More Heat & Humidity This Weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - We get to say hello to the warm and humid conditions for the weekend again. Rain chances are on the way Sunday too, with brief rain early in the morning and more storms in the late afternoon. The late afternoon rain will be what puts us under a marginal/slight risk of severe weather and could bring gusty winds near 60 MPH and hail. These storms have the potential to drop heavy rain, but that will help with relief from the heat if an area gets rain. Before the rain though we will see highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with heat index readings nearing 100 degrees. Monday afternoon will have another chance for storms with gusty winds and hail as a cold front moves across. That will give us temporary relief from the heat as dew points fall about 10 degrees by Tuesday morning. Keeping the heat around for much of the week and rain chances.

TONIGHT: Warm. Early morning shower possible. Low: 73°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Hot and humid. A chance for showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon. High: 90°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance for overnight rain. Low: 75°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

