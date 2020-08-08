Muscatine police investigating attempted residential burglary

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is investigating an overnight attempted burglary to a home.

Police say the individual or individuals attempted to enter the home while the occupants were home. It is unknown yet if the home was intentionally targeted or if the incident was a random act of opportunity.

The department is asking for any residences located in the following area, who may have external cameras, to review their video footage between 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. for individuals that may have been walking through their neighborhood.

Those areas are Lord Street, East 4th Street, Holly Street, and Laurel Street along with Park Avenue and Fairview Avenue in this general area.

The police department is encouraging residents to keep exterior doors and windows shut and locked for the time being. Police are also asking residents to keep an eye on their neighborhoods and to promptly report suspicious activity and individuals.

Police say exterior lighting, cameras, and keeping shrubbery cut back always helps add to the degree of safety around the home.

If you discover video of interest or remember seeing something suspicious, you’re asked to contact Detective Jeff DeVrieze at (563) 263-9922 Ext. 611 or Captain Steve Snider at (563) 263-9922 Ext. 636. If it is over the weekend, you may also call the non-emergency number of (563) 263-9922, talk to a dispatcher, and an officer will be assigned to follow-up with you.

The department says it greatly appreciates any assistance the public can offer and wishes for all of you to stay vigilant and safe.

