Advertisement

Two injured in Rock Island overnight shooting

(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people were injured during a shooting on Saturday morning in Rock Island, according to police. Rock Island Police say officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 14th Street and 12th Avenue around 1:30 A.M.

Officials say two shooting victims were found at a home in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue. A 49-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 52-year-old woman was shot in the arm and stomach while sitting on their front porch, according to police. They say an unknown person fired approximately five gunshots towards the home. Both victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. Police urge anyone with information to contact the Rock Island Police Department or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

This is an ongoing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Fair food made available for fans

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Although the Mississippi Valley Fair was canceled due to COVID-19, local restaurants are making sure fair food favorites are still available. Smokin' Butt BBQ set up a booth in their parking lot to sell some of their favorite fair food items

Sports

13-year-old aspiring sportscaster interviews soccer star Tim Howard about similar experiences with Tourette Syndrome

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Joey Donia
Eldridge native Noah Schlicksup interviewed soccer star Tim Howard about Tourette Syndrome and his soccer career

News

LULAC awards $30,000 to 40 QCA students

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Muscatine police investigating attempted residential burglary

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

News

ISU virus tests find 2.2% of returning students positive

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

ISU virus tests find 2.2% of returning students positive

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The tests are one part of the university’s coronavirus mitigation plan.

News

LULAC awards $30,000 to 40 QCA students

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Awards are based on academic performance, financial need, community involvement and leadership.

News

4 QC students awarded $1,000 from Hy-Vee’s scholarship program

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Hy-Vee says it has awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships since 1969.

News

Burlington man arrested for possession of controlled substance after vehicle pursuit

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Authorities say they apprehended Reggie Flex while the driver of the vehicle fled into a corn field.

News

Muscatine police investigating attempted residential burglary

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Muscatine police are asking residents to keep an eye on their neighborhoods.