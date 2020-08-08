Advertisement

WH chief of staff pushing Trump to deliver convention speech away from White House

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows(Full Court Press)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Friday he is pushing President Donald Trump to accept the nomination for president somewhere other than the White House.

In an interview with Greta Van Susteren, Meadows said discussions are ongoing and that he hopes to hold the event “miles and miles” away.

Meadows also expressed disappointment in current negotiations with House Democrats on the next relief bill. The groups have been bargaining for the last two weeks.

Meadows said the Trump administration and Republicans have been more willing to compromise.

“You know, we’ve upped the ante there, and yet we still see the Democrats dug in close to the $3 trillion mark, and that’s disappointing,” Meadows said.

Disagreements remain over mail-in voting as well. Democrats support expanded mail-in voting due to pandemic concerns, while Republicans are anxious about potential voter fraud.

Meadows pointed to recent voting in New York to make his argument.”New York, we can look back just a few weeks, taking five to six weeks to get results in some congressional races,” he said. “Can you imagine what that would be like if we were waiting on Jan. 10 or 15 for mail in ballots to get there in a presidential election? It’s very concerning.”

The interview will air this Sunday on “Full Court Press Now with Greta Van Susteren”. Check here to see how to tune in. The full, uncut interview will be available here after the show airs.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. via Full Court Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 Full Court Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ISU virus tests find 2.2% of returning students positive

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The tests are one part of the university’s coronavirus mitigation plan.

News

LULAC awards $30,000 to 40 QCA students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Awards are based on academic performance, financial need, community involvement and leadership.

News

4 QC students awarded $1,000 from Hy-Vee’s scholarship program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Hy-Vee says it has awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships since 1969.

News

Burlington man arrested for possession of controlled substance after vehicle pursuit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Authorities say they apprehended Reggie Flex while the driver of the vehicle fled into a corn field.

News

Muscatine police investigating attempted residential burglary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Muscatine police are asking residents to keep an eye on their neighborhoods.

Latest News

News

Muscatine Vocal Music Department using ‘Singer’s masks’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
Singing expels larger water droplets than speaking.

News

Man wanted in police chase that started in Rock Falls

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Rock Falls police investigating gas station robbery

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Muscatine Vocal Music Department using ‘Singer’s masks’

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on drug charges

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

CRIME STOPPERS: Child injured in hit-and-run crash in Moline

Updated: 4 hours ago