Colona community celebrates 3-year-old’s birthday with drive-thru parade

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Colona, Illinois (KWQC) - A birthday parade was held in Colona for a very special little girl Saturday evening.

Three-year-old Hadley has battled through heart failure, high blood pressure, epilepsy, asthma, as well as many other medical challenges, but those challenges didn’t stop her or the Colona community from coming together to celebrate the occasion.

“I mean you’ve seen everyone from [the] older generation to younger generation. You’ve seen motorcycles. You’ve seen the wiener mobile. You’ve seen classic cars. You’ve seen goats. You got a little bit of everything going on. it’s just the way that, you know, these past few months have been difficult for everybody and just for everybody to come by and do that for her, we just appreciate it more than words,” Dennis Anton Jr., Hadley’s uncle, said.

The family told TV6 it meant so much to them to see the outpour of community support.

