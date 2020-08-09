Davenport teen gives back through produce

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - During a time of uncertainty, one thing is almost always for produce grown in the Midwest is some of the best, and thanks to Cory, a 13-year-old entrepreneur, you can buy some in west Davenport.

Cory owns and operates his own produce stand, named ‘Cory’s Garden.’ Almost all produce sold at his stand is grown by himself, fresh out of his backyard garden.

“My first favorite [thing] is planting, my second is to give it away to people who are in need,” Cory said.

The wooden stand, made from an old jet ski trailer, was a surprise gift from a family member. His farmer friend, Rodger, supplies his sweet corn and with a little help from family, he’s well on his mission.

“My favorite thing to do is to give back to the community so when I first started [growing] produce, I gave away everything I had so I had a bunch of tomatoes and cucumbers and stuff, so I just gave it away to people in need. Veterans and anyone who needs it,” Cory said.

The entrepreneur has gained some attention on Facebook. With almost two thousand shares and multiple comments, his business is off to a great start.

Cory said, “Everybody’s like you’re that kid from Facebook and I’m like, that’s me.”

In the few days he’s been open, he’s made a couple of hundred dollars, but he has bigger plans. He wants to work in agriculture with horses, and other livestock. He’s also hoping he can expand his produce business.

“Maybe instead of being a stand, one day, it can be a market or a store,” he said.

Cory’s Garden is located at 3803 Rockingham Road in Davenport. He is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from about 1 pm to whenever he is done for the day. You can follow his business at Cory’s Garden Adventure on Facebook.

