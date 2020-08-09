Advertisement

5.1-magnitude quake hits North Carolina; no damage reported

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Sparta, North Carolina, on Sunday morning.
A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Sparta, North Carolina, on Sunday morning.(Source: USGS)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPARTA, N.C. (AP) — Officials say an earthquake - the strongest in more than 100 years - shook much of North Carolina early Sunday, rattling homes, buildings and residents.

The National Weather Service in Greenville said the 5.1-magnitude temblor struck at 8:07 a.m., following a much smaller quake several hours earlier.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

It was the largest earthquake to hit the state since 1916, when a magnitude 5.5 quake occurred near Skyland, the weather service said.

The U.S. Geological Service said the quake’s epicenter was about 2.5 miles southeast of Sparta, just south of the Virginia-North Carolina border. The USGS said the population in the affected region resides in structures “that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist.”

The quake was felt in nearby states including Virginia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

