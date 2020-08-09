Advertisement

Heat Index in the 90′s with Storms Possible This Afternoon

Warm temperatures continue through the week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Rain chances have held off over the past several days, but we will see our next best chance for precipitation with showers and thunderstorms developing later this afternoon. There is a marginal risk that some of these storms could become strong to severe, with the main threats being damaging winds and areas of heavy rain. Look for highs reaching the 80′s to near 90°. The heat index could reach the middle 90′s for some locations. Warm and muggy conditions will continue into the work week, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day. Expect highs in the 80′s and lows in the 60′s through the period.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. A chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some storms could become strong to severe. High: 90°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy. A chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some possibly strong to severe this evening. Low: 75°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, muggy and not as warm. A chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 87°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

