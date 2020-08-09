Iowa officials report 620 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 620 new coronavirus cases and 5 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 48,732, for a positivity rate of 9.3 percent, and 930 deaths since the pandemic began.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 37,086 have recovered and 521,382 have been tested in Iowa.

Scott County reported 41 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1,721. That’s nearly double the number of confirmed cases reported within the previous 24 hours. According to the website, no new deaths have been reported, maintaining the number of deaths in the county at 14.

As of Sunday morning, 1,181 have recovered and 25,341 people have been tested.

