Motorcycle accident in Davenport leaves driver with life-threatening injuries
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police Department says around 10 P.M. on Saturday night, there was a crash involving a motorcycle near 3rd Street and Warren Street.
Officials say the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
TV6 is told we’ll hear more about the driver’s conditions later today. Check back for more updates.
