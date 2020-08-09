Motorcycle accident in Davenport leaves driver with life-threatening injuries

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police Department says around 10 P.M. on Saturday night, there was a crash involving a motorcycle near 3rd Street and Warren Street.

Officials say the driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TV6 is told we’ll hear more about the driver’s conditions later today. Check back for more updates.

