Police searching for missing Galena woman

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office is reporting Laura A. Kowal from rural Galena as missing. Kowal is 57 years old and was last seen around 12 P.M. on Friday, August 7. She is a white female, approximately 5'5", 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 2:53 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Laura A. Kowal from rural Galena who was reported missing. Kowal is 57 years old and was last seen around 12 P.M. on Friday, August 7. She is a white female, approximately 5'5", 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. 

Officials say Kowal is believed to have left her home in a white 2016 Honda Pilot with a license plate number of XBB323, but are unsure of where Kowal went. There is also no known clothing description. 

Police urge anyone who has seen her or the 2016 Honda Pilot call the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 815-777-2141. 

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for more updates. 

