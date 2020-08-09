Advertisement

Rental assistance available for Illinois residents

The Reno Housing Authority is accepting applications for COVID-19 rental assistance.
The Reno Housing Authority is accepting applications for COVID-19 rental assistance.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - More assistance is on the way to renters in Illinois impacted by COVID-19.  Starting Monday, August 10, the Illinois Housing Development Authority will open applications to their Emergency Rental Assistance program.

The ERA program will provide Illinois renters impacted by COVID-19 with $5,000 for back rent or pre-pay through December 2020 or until funds are exhausted.

IDHA will only accept applications online through their website.

Qualifications to apply:

  • Household income must be at or below 80% the area median income. 
  • The tenant must have an unpaid rent balance that began on or after March 1, 2020 due to loss of income related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Landlord participation is required.

A submitted application is not a guarantee of assistance.

