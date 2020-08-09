Advertisement

Saturday marks day 2 of tax-free weekend

Retail stores in Iowa participated in the holiday which allowed certain clothing and shoes under $100 dollars to be eligible for the 6% state tax exemption.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Saturday marked the second day of the tax-free weekend. Retail stores in Iowa participated in the holiday which allowed certain clothing and shoes under $100 dollars to be eligible for the 6% state tax exemption. 

Management from the DSW shoe store in Davenport said they started to see more families taking advantage of the weekend, which was just in time for back to school shopping. 

“Tax-free weekend has been very exciting for us. We probably had our largest day yesterday since we’ve been reopened in May,” said Katie Bothel, the manager at DSW. “It was a good feeling to be busy again. Traffic of course is down which we expected and we’re okay with that. You know the world is different right now. We’re making adjustments so we’re just hoping to be really busy again today. It’s starting to feel a little bit normal if you could say.”

Bothel said they’re still offering curbside services and have seen an increase in curbside orders recently.

The tax-free weekend ends at Midnight on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa officials report 383 new coronavirus cases, 13 new deaths

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 48,112, for a positivity rate of 9.4 percent, and 925 deaths since the pandemic began. The positivity rate has increased .1% within the last 24 hours.

News

Art made by Niabi Zoo animals for sale

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Animals were the artists for various masterpieces, which the zoo is selling as part of their animal enrichment and art month. Every Saturday in the month of August, the art will be on sale on the zoo grounds.

News

Local restaurants selling traditional Mississippi Valley Fair food

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Although the Mississippi Valley Fair was canceled due to COVID-19, local restaurants are making sure fair food favorites are still available. Smokin' Butt BBQ set up a booth in their parking lot to sell some of their favorite fair food items

VOD Recordings

Fair food made available for fans

Updated: 13 hours ago
Although the Mississippi Valley Fair was canceled due to COVID-19, local restaurants are making sure fair food favorites are still available. Smokin' Butt BBQ set up a booth in their parking lot to sell some of their favorite fair food items

Latest News

News

Two injured in Rock Island overnight shooting

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Officials say two shooting victims were found at a home in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue. A 49-year-old man who was shot in the leg and a 52-year-old woman was shot in the arm and stomach while sitting on their front porch, according to police.

Sports

13-year-old aspiring sportscaster interviews soccer star Tim Howard about similar experiences with Tourette Syndrome

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joey Donia
Eldridge native Noah Schlicksup interviewed soccer star Tim Howard about Tourette Syndrome and his soccer career

Local

Concern grows for eye health as students begin online classes

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
Local experts recommend blue light glasses, filters

News

LULAC awards $30,000 to 40 QCA students

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Muscatine police investigating attempted residential burglary

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

ISU virus tests find 2.2% of returning students positive

Updated: 22 hours ago