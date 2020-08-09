Saturday marks day 2 of tax-free weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Saturday marked the second day of the tax-free weekend. Retail stores in Iowa participated in the holiday which allowed certain clothing and shoes under $100 dollars to be eligible for the 6% state tax exemption.

Management from the DSW shoe store in Davenport said they started to see more families taking advantage of the weekend, which was just in time for back to school shopping.

“Tax-free weekend has been very exciting for us. We probably had our largest day yesterday since we’ve been reopened in May,” said Katie Bothel, the manager at DSW. “It was a good feeling to be busy again. Traffic of course is down which we expected and we’re okay with that. You know the world is different right now. We’re making adjustments so we’re just hoping to be really busy again today. It’s starting to feel a little bit normal if you could say.”

Bothel said they’re still offering curbside services and have seen an increase in curbside orders recently.

The tax-free weekend ends at Midnight on Saturday.

