Advertisement

Two Muscatine residents charged with terrorism

Scale
Scale(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Muscatine residents have been charged with terrorism after “intentionally trying to drive a vehicle into the Muscatine Public Safety Building” on Sunday morning around 4:50 a.m., according to Muscatine officials. The vehicle hung up on a brick planter before it reached the building. Officials say no one was injured.

Officials say 24-year-old Gilberto Castillo III was charged with terrorism, assault on a police officer causing injury, 2nd-degree criminal mischief, operating while intoxicated, interference with official acts, and various traffic violations.

21-year-old Marc Castillo was charged with terrorism, 2nd-degree criminal mischief, and public intoxication, according to a press release issued by the city.

The investigation is ongoing, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa officials report 620 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 48,732, for a positivity rate of 9.3 percent, and 930 deaths since the pandemic began.

VOD Recordings

University of Iowa sued for negligence after student found unresponsive during 2019 polar vortex

Updated: 3 hours ago
The lawsuit contends Gerald Michael Belz, of Cedar Rapids, was unable to get into his residence hall on the night of Jan. 29, 2019, when wind chills were 51 degrees below zero.

VOD Recordings

Jerry Burns sentenced to life in prison without parole for Michelle Martinko murder

Updated: 3 hours ago
Cedar Rapids police have said they arrested Burns after DNA taken from a restaurant straw he had used matched DNA from the crime scene.

VOD Recordings

Residents in Illinois can get COVID-19 rental assistance

Updated: 3 hours ago
Starting Monday, August 10, the Illinois Housing Development Authority will open applications to their Emergency Rental Assistance program.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Officials ask for help finding missing Laura Kowal from Galena

Updated: 3 hours ago
Laura Kowal is 57 years old and was last seen around 12 P.M. on Friday, August 7. She is a white female, approximately 5'5", 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

News

University of Iowa sued for negligence after student found unresponsive during 2019 polar vortex

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The lawsuit contends Gerald Michael Belz, of Cedar Rapids, was unable to get into his residence hall on the night of Jan. 29, 2019, when wind chills were 51 degrees below zero.

News

Jerry Burns sentenced to life in prison without parole for 1979 murder of Michelle Martinko

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Jerry Burns was arrested in Dec. 19 2018, 39 years to the day after Michelle Martinko was found dead in her parents’ car outside a shopping mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She had been stabbed to death.

Illinois News

Rental assistance available for Illinois residents

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The ERA program will provide Illinois renters impacted by COVID-19 with $5,000 for back rent or pre-pay through December 2020, or until funds are exhausted.

News

Motorcycle accident in Davenport leaves driver with life-threatening injuries

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Davenport Police Department says around 10 P.M. on Saturday night, there was a crash involving a motorcycle near 3rd Street and Warren Street.

News

Police searching for missing Galena woman

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Laura A. Kowal from rural Galena who was reported missing. Kowal is 57 years old and was last seen around 12 P.M. on Friday, August 7. She is a white female, approximately 5'5", 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.