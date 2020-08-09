Two Muscatine residents charged with terrorism

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Muscatine residents have been charged with terrorism after “intentionally trying to drive a vehicle into the Muscatine Public Safety Building” on Sunday morning around 4:50 a.m., according to Muscatine officials. The vehicle hung up on a brick planter before it reached the building. Officials say no one was injured.

Officials say 24-year-old Gilberto Castillo III was charged with terrorism, assault on a police officer causing injury, 2nd-degree criminal mischief, operating while intoxicated, interference with official acts, and various traffic violations.

21-year-old Marc Castillo was charged with terrorism, 2nd-degree criminal mischief, and public intoxication, according to a press release issued by the city.

The investigation is ongoing, check back for more updates.

