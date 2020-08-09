Advertisement

University of Iowa sued for negligence after student found unresponsive during 2019 polar vortex

(KOLNKGIN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The mother of an 18-year-old University of Iowa student who froze to death on the university’s campus is suing the school for negligence. The lawsuit contends Gerald Michael Belz, of Cedar Rapids, was unable to get into his residence hall on the night of Jan. 29, 2019, when wind chills were 51 degrees below zero. The lawsuit says the university locked all exterior doors to Burge Hall to prevent pipes from freezing but did not alert residents to the change in normal procedures. Belz was found unresponsive the next day. His death was ruled an accident. The university declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

University of Iowa sued for negligence after student found unresponsive during 2019 polar vortex

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The lawsuit contends Gerald Michael Belz, of Cedar Rapids, was unable to get into his residence hall on the night of Jan. 29, 2019, when wind chills were 51 degrees below zero.

VOD Recordings

Jerry Burns sentenced to life in prison without parole for Michelle Martinko murder

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Cedar Rapids police have said they arrested Burns after DNA taken from a restaurant straw he had used matched DNA from the crime scene.

VOD Recordings

Residents in Illinois can get COVID-19 rental assistance

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Starting Monday, August 10, the Illinois Housing Development Authority will open applications to their Emergency Rental Assistance program.

VOD Recordings

Officials ask for help finding missing Laura Kowal from Galena

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Laura Kowal is 57 years old and was last seen around 12 P.M. on Friday, August 7. She is a white female, approximately 5'5", 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Latest News

News

Jerry Burns sentenced to life in prison without parole for 1979 murder of Michelle Martinko

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Jerry Burns was arrested in Dec. 19 2018, 39 years to the day after Michelle Martinko was found dead in her parents’ car outside a shopping mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She had been stabbed to death.

Illinois News

Rental assistance available for Illinois residents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The ERA program will provide Illinois renters impacted by COVID-19 with $5,000 for back rent or pre-pay through December 2020, or until funds are exhausted.

News

Motorcycle accident in Davenport leaves driver with life-threatening injuries

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Davenport Police Department says around 10 P.M. on Saturday night, there was a crash involving a motorcycle near 3rd Street and Warren Street.

News

Police searching for missing Galena woman

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Laura A. Kowal from rural Galena who was reported missing. Kowal is 57 years old and was last seen around 12 P.M. on Friday, August 7. She is a white female, approximately 5'5", 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

News

Iowa officials report 383 new coronavirus cases, 13 new deaths

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 48,112, for a positivity rate of 9.4 percent, and 925 deaths since the pandemic began. The positivity rate has increased .1% within the last 24 hours.

News

Art made by Niabi Zoo animals for sale

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Animals were the artists for various masterpieces, which the zoo is selling as part of their animal enrichment and art month. Every Saturday in the month of August, the art will be on sale on the zoo grounds.