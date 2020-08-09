Advertisement

WATCH: Good Samaritans save Pa. father, 4 kids after car swept up in floodwaters

By KYW Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (KYW/CNN) - A group of good Samaritans in Pennsylvania used a backhoe to rescue a father and his four children after rushing floodwaters swept their car off the road.

Dan DiGregorio and three other good Samaritans witnessed a car get swept out of sight Tuesday in the swollen Doe Run Stream in Chester County, Pennsylvania. None of them had cell service to call for help.

Just then, a West Marlborough Township worker in a backhoe happened upon the scene.

“Is there a way to get to these people? We don’t know what’s going on,” DiGregorio said. “It was like a miracle.”

The four bystanders jumped in the backhoe’s bucket, and the group headed into the floodwaters. They located the car and a panicked father, holding a young child. Three other children were in the car.

“This was one of the scariest moments of my life,” DiGregorio said.

The father handed off the youngest child to the rescuers, while two other children made it to the roof of the car. A fourth child slipped into the water, and the rescuers formed a human chain to pull him into the bucket.

"I can still see the fear of this kid looking at me," DiGregorio said.

The two children on the roof were passed off to safety, and the father also made it on board the backhoe.

The group of Good Samaritans ushered all five family members to safety.

“I hope one day I get to remeet that family and make sure they are OK,” DiGregorio said. “We were five random people who saw a car get swept away.”

Copyright 2020 KYW, Dan DiGregorio via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Motorcycle accident in Davenport leaves driver with life-threatening injuries

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Davenport Police Department says around 10 P.M. on Saturday night, there was a crash involving a motorcycle near 3rd Street and Warren Street.

National

Daring rescue of Pa. family swept away in floodwaters captured on video

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
Five strangers rode a backhoe into floodwaters to rescue a father and his four children after their car was swept away.

National

Riot declared as fire burns in Portland police union offices

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, protests over racial injustice and police brutality have occurred nightly for more than 70 days.

News

Police searching for missing Galena woman

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Laura A. Kowal from rural Galena who was reported missing. Kowal is 57 years old and was last seen around 12 P.M. on Friday, August 7. She is a white female, approximately 5'5", 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Latest News

National

Officers on leave as Ga. family claims they fired shots at 5 children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The two oldest children, 15 and 16, were taken into custody during the incident and face several charges.

National

Georgia police under investigation for shooting at car with teens inside during attempted traffic stop

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJXT Staff
Police say an officer opened fire after the 16-year-old behind the wheel drove towards him. Both the driver and his 15-year-old brother were taken into custody at the scene.

National

Oregon trooper injured, 24 arrested in Portland protests

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By MARTHA BELLISLE and GILLIAN FLACCUS Associated Press
More protests are expected in Portland, Oregon, throughout the weekend following violent demonstrations this week as unrest in the Northwest city continues.

National Politics

Trump allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Bypassing Congress, President Donald Trump on Saturday signed executive orders deferring payroll taxes for some Americans and extending unemployment benefits after negotiations on a new coronavirus rescue package collapsed.

National

Trump signs orders on payroll tax, unemployment

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump describes the orders he is signing on payroll taxes for employers and protecting Americans from evictions.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine again tests negative for coronavirus

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The fourth COVID-19 test result for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine came back negative Saturday after he received conflicting positive and negative results two days before, ahead of a scheduled meeting with President Trump.