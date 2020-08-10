Advertisement

MetroLINK buses catch fire in Rock Island

By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A TV6 viewer sent us video of several MetroLINK buses on fire in Rock Island on Monday afternoon.

In the video, you can see flames shooting up about 10 feet in the air.

MetroLINK told TV6 the fire was located at Close & Co in Rock Island where 8 of its retired buses are stored. It did not happen at its bus station.

MetroLINK is working to provide more information.

