Coronavirus cases in Iowa hit 49,000

(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 268 new coronavirus cases and one more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 49,000, for a positivity rate of 9.4 percent, and 931 deaths since the pandemic began.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 37,247 have recovered and 523,928 have been tested in Iowa.

AS of Monday morning, 224 people are hospitalized. Of those, 57 are in the ICU and 26 were admitted over the last 24 hours.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

Scott: 1,723 confirmed cases (25,457 tested); 14 deaths; 1,190 recovered.

Muscatine: 848 confirmed cases (6,866 tested); 48 deaths; 734 recovered.

Louisa: 378 confirmed cases (1,850 tested); 14 deaths; 353 recovered.

Des Moines: 180 confirmed cases (4,538 tested); two deaths; 102 recovered.

Henry: 125 confirmed cases (2,710 tested); four deaths; 90 recovered.

Lee: 115 confirmed cases (3,116 tested); three deaths; 54 recovered.

Jackson: 156 confirmed cases (2,707 tested); one death; 75 recovered.

Clinton: 400 confirmed cases (6,045 tested); three deaths; 151 recovered.

Cedar: 133 confirmed cases (2,503 tested); one death; 98 recovered.

