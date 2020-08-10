Davenport School Board announces process to fill vacant board seat

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The death of Davenport Community School District board member Clyde Mayfield has left a vacancy on the board.

On Monday, the district announced it will accept letters of interest from members of the community which must be received by the board secretary no later than 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Those submitting letters of interest will be interviewed in a special call open session during the week of Aug. 17, with the exact date and time to be determined.

The board will vote to select an individual to complete the vacant term during the regular board meeting on Aug. 24. The individual selected will be sworn in immediately and take their position on the board, according to the district.

Letters of interest may be dropped off to board secretary Mary Correthers in room 221 at the Achievement Service Center, 1702 N. Main St., Davenport, weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or e-mailed to the board secretary at correthersm@davenportschools.org.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.