Advertisement

Davenport School Board announces process to fill vacant board seat

KWQC
KWQC(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The death of Davenport Community School District board member Clyde Mayfield has left a vacancy on the board.

On Monday, the district announced it will accept letters of interest from members of the community which must be received by the board secretary no later than 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Those submitting letters of interest will be interviewed in a special call open session during the week of Aug. 17, with the exact date and time to be determined.

The board will vote to select an individual to complete the vacant term during the regular board meeting on Aug. 24. The individual selected will be sworn in immediately and take their position on the board, according to the district.

Letters of interest may be dropped off to board secretary Mary Correthers in room 221 at the Achievement Service Center, 1702 N. Main St., Davenport, weekdays between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or e-mailed to the board secretary at correthersm@davenportschools.org

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Concern grows for eye health as students begin online classes

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
|
By Michael Tilka
Local experts recommend blue light glasses, filters

News

LULAC awards $30,000 to 40 QCA students

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT

News

ISU virus tests find 2.2% of returning students positive

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT

News

Muscatine Vocal Music Department using ‘Singer’s masks’

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT

Latest News

News

First day of online school for Rock Island-Milan School District

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:56 AM CDT
The first day of online learning began Thursday in the Rock Island-Milan School District.

News

Freshman return to class at United Township High School Thursday

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:47 AM CDT
Freshman returned to class at United Township High School in East Moline on Thursday.

Local

Davenport City Council discusses renewal agreement for school resource officer, liaison

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:50 AM CDT
|
By Spencer Maki
An agenda item involving a renewal agreement for a school resource officer was debated at Davenport’s Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday.

News

Central DeWitt Community School District shares Return to Learn plan

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT
The Central DeWitt Community School District released its Return to Learn plan on Wednesday.

News

Galesburg issues ‘Return to Learn’ plan for families

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT

Back To School

Friendly House to host Back To School Resource Fair

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT
|
By Debbie McFadden
This is a curbside/drive thru event that will provide free school supplies, snacks, coupons for free physicals, and great information about programs available for kids and their families.