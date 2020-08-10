First Alert Day: Strong Storms Likely Midday Through Early Afternoon

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Strong to severe thunderstorms that are ongoing to our NW will continue to make their way into our area later this morning and early this afternoon. The likely timeframe for our entire area will be between 11AM-4PM. They will be capable of producing winds in excess of 60mph and torrential downpours. If you have lunch/outdoor plans during the midday hours, makes sure you have indoor/alternate plans. Since these storms will arrive during our warmest time of day, along with the cold front, storms could be strengthening as they move through the QCA. Stay tuned for more updates.

