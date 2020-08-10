Gov. Pritzker, experts emphasize mask wearing, new enforcement rules

CHICAGO, Illinois (KWQC) - Governor J.B. Pritzker announced new proposed guidelines for the state when it comes to enforcing face coverings during a press conference Sunday afternoon. He said the new rules will give local law enforcement agencies and health departments more leeway when enforcing the state’s mask mandate.

"The new IDPH rule gives businesses a warning to rectify an infraction long before the imposition of a fine. It protects the public and it treats businesses fairly," Pritzker said.

He said the new rules aren't designed to punish violators but rather encourage them to follow them as other businesses and individuals across the state have.

“The rule allows a modest level of enforcement similar to that which many other states already have, he said, “This new rule prioritizes education and support for businesses over shame and punishment.”

Among those who spoke during the briefing was Dr. Emily Landon, the lead epidemiologist at the University of Chicago Medicine, who stressed the need for people to wear masks.

“I just can’t figure out why they’re so controversial. They both make life safer during the pandemic and they protect businesses in our economy. If everyone wore masks as required, we could avoid another stay at home order,” she said.

Landon also acknowledged “COVID-fatigue” but said wearing masks can prevent going back to restrictions.

“We don’t have to choose between a stay-at-home order or giving in to the virus,” she said, “Masks and distance are so important to keeping us out of lockdown that we have got to enforce them everywhere.”

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the Illinois Department of Public Health Director, also spoke.

“We’re dealing with a deadly virus. 7,636 individuals have lost their fight with COVID. That’s a cold hard fact. If there’s any debate about that, ask the doctors and the nurses that fought to try to save them ask their grieving loved ones,” she said.

Ezike said this is something everyone needs to do together.

“We need to take another step to promote masking as many Illinois residents have directly been asking. We want to hold businesses accountable to protect their customers. To protect their workers, which of course will protect our community,” she said.

Under the rules, businesses, schools, and child care facilities could face fines of up to $2,500 for refusing to comply. Those facilities are allowed several warnings before any penalty is issued which the governor said was a common-sense approach to enforcement.

