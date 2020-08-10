Advertisement

Heat Index in the 90′s with Storms Possible This Afternoon

Warm temperatures continue through the week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s been a hot afternoon with highs nearing 90 and the heat indices riding the triple digits and into Monday it will feel the same. Tonight and tomorrow the entire area will be under a marginal risk with gusty winds near 60 MPH being a primary threat. Tomorrow’s storms will be fueled by a cold front which will give us relief from the heat and humidity into Tuesday. That won’t last long though as highs will reach the mid to upper 80s and there are rain chances through most of the week.

TONIGHT: Late evening/partial overnight storms. Low: 74°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 88°. Wind: S/NW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cooler, partly cloudy. Low: 64°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

