Humid With Scattered Storms Today

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Storms that are ongoing in South Dakota will need to be watched this morning. If they’re able to hold together they will gradually move ESE into the QCA by midday or early afternoon. Since we will be warm and humid, strong winds could be the result of these storms. Since, it’s not a given and we have a very stable or capped atmosphere, we are in monitor only mode right now. A cold front will move through this afternoon providing some relief from the humidity, but it will feel like the upper 90s until arrives. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.