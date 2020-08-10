Illinois health officials report 1,382 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Dept. of Public Health announced 1,382 new cases of COVID-19, including eight additional deaths on Sunday.

The fatalities includes:

Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s

Pulaski County: 1 male 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 194,080 cases, including 7,636 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,354 specimens for a total of 3,073,988. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 2 – August 8 is 4.1%.

As of last night, 1,488 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 322 patients were in the ICU and 114 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

