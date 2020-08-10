Advertisement

Illinois health officials report 1,382 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Illinois Coronavirus
Illinois Coronavirus(WIFR)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Dept. of Public Health announced 1,382 new cases of COVID-19, including eight additional deaths on Sunday.

The fatalities includes:

  • Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s
  • Pulaski County: 1 male 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 194,080 cases, including 7,636 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,354 specimens for a total of 3,073,988.  The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 2 – August 8 is 4.1%.

As of last night, 1,488 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 322 patients were in the ICU and 114 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Puerto Rico halts primary voting in centers lacking ballots

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The primaries for voting centers that had not received ballots by early afternoon are expected to be rescheduled, while voting would continue elsewhere, the commission said.

National Politics

Trump’s end run around Congress raises questions on his claims

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
After negotiations with lawmakers on the next package of pandemic economic assistance hit a wall, Trump used what he said were the inherent powers of the presidency to forge ahead on tax and spending policy that Congress says it is granted by the Constitution.

Coronavirus

Georgia school with large crowds reports positive cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The principal of North Paulding High School in a suburb west of Atlanta sent a letter Saturday to parents disclosing the positive tests.

National Politics

Understanding Trump's executive actions on unemployment, other aid

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
What do the executive actions mean for the average American?

Latest News

National Politics

WH economic adviser discusses Trump order on unemployment

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Larry Kudlow, White House Chief Economic Adviser, speaks about the executive action President Donald Trump took on unemployment benefits.

Coronavirus

Superintendent defends lack of masks at Ga. school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A student at the high school was suspended after posting a photo of a crowded hallway.

Coronavirus

US coronavirus deaths could reach 300,000 by December

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Some scientists are saying the number of deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19 could reach 300,000 by Dec. 1.

Coronavirus

Ohio governor’s conflicting COVID-19 tests raise backlash

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By DAN SEWELL and ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
The Ohio governor’s positive, then negative, tests for COVID-19 have provided fuel for skeptics of government pandemic mandates and critics of his often-aggressive policies.

Coronavirus

US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD and LISA MARIE PANE
The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. reached 5 million Sunday, by far the highest in the world, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

News

Iowa officials report 620 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 48,732, for a positivity rate of 9.3 percent, and 930 deaths since the pandemic began.