Illinois officials report 1,319 new coronavirus cases Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,319 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and one additional confirmed death.

The death, a woman in her 90s, was reported in Cumberland County.

As of Monday, IDPH is reporting a total of 195,399 cases and 7,637 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 32,353 specimens for a total of 3,106,341. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Aug. 3 – Aug. 9 is 4.1%.

As of Sunday night, 1,481 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 352 patients were in the ICU and 138 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

