Multiple police units on scene at Pershing Avenue and High Street in Davenport
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Multiple police units are on scene at the intersection of Pershing Avenue and High Street in Davenport.
The call went out around 6:30 a.m.
Officers on are collecting evidence and speaking with witnesses. Police also have blocked off the road near the intersection.
TV6 is working to get more information.
