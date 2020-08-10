Report: Big Ten and Pac-12 to Cancel 2020 College Football Seasons

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -According to a report from Dan Patrick, The Big Ten and Pac-12 have decided to cancel their 2020 football seasons. The vote in the Big Ten was 12-2 in favor of not playing the football season this fall. Iowa and Nebraska were reportedly the only Big Ten universities in favor of playing this fall.

Patrick reports the Big Ten and Pac-12 will announce the decision tomorrow. According to Patrick’s source, the Big 12 and ACC are “on the fence,” and the SEC is trying to get the other teams to join them for a season this fall.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.