Advertisement

Report: Big Ten and Pac-12 to Cancel 2020 College Football Seasons

College Football NCAA
College Football NCAA
By Joey Donia
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -According to a report from Dan Patrick, The Big Ten and Pac-12 have decided to cancel their 2020 football seasons. The vote in the Big Ten was 12-2 in favor of not playing the football season this fall. Iowa and Nebraska were reportedly the only Big Ten universities in favor of playing this fall.

Patrick reports the Big Ten and Pac-12 will announce the decision tomorrow. According to Patrick’s source, the Big 12 and ACC are “on the fence,” and the SEC is trying to get the other teams to join them for a season this fall.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

'Clear the Shelters' month

Updated: 2 hours ago
August is national "Clear the Shelters" month and animal shelters locally and across the country are looking to empty their facilities.

News

Ribbon-cutting held Sunday for new deck at Freight House Market

Updated: 3 hours ago
A ribbon-cutting was held Sunday for a new deck built at the Freight House Market in Davenport.

KWQC

First Alert Day: Strong Storms Likely Midday Through Early Afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Day

Local

Multiple police units on scene at Pershing Avenue and High Street in Davenport

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Multiple police units are on scene at the intersection of Pershing Avenue and High Street in Davenport.

Latest News

News

Two Muscatine residents charged with terrorism

Updated: 4 hours ago
Two Muscatine men have been charged with terrorism after police say they intentionally tried to drive a vehicle into the Muscatine Public Safety Building early Sunday.

News

Illinois health officials report 1,382 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Iowa officials report 620 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 620 new coronavirus cases and 5 more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

KWQC

Humid With Scattered Storms Today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Few strong storms today.

Coronavirus

Illinois health officials report 1,382 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Dept. of Public Health announced 1,382 new cases of COVID-19, including eight additional deaths on Sunday.

News

Two Muscatine residents charged with terrorism

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT
|
By KWQC Staff
Two Muscatine residents have been charged with terrorism after “intentionally trying to drive a vehicle into the Muscatine Public Safety Building” on Sunday morning around 4:50 a.m., according to Muscatine officials.