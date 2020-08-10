Rock Island County health officials report 9 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced nine new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including one additional death.

According to the health department, the death was of a man in his 70s from COVID-19.

The total number of Rock Island County residents who have died from the virus is 39.

“We have reported seven people have died since Aug. 3,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “The ones who have died are some of our most vulnerable residents. They need the rest of us to take precautions to prevent further illness and death: wear a mask when in public, keep 6 feet of distance between you and others and wash your hands frequently.”

Health officials say Rock Island County has a total of 1,786 cases and 15 patients are being hospitalized.

The health department says it was unable to get data to report specific ages and genders of the new COVID-19 cases due to the power outage during the storm on Monday.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.