Rock Island crews respond to storm, to collect tree debris

(WSAZ)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island city officials say its crews are working on cleaning the roadways of debris, limbs and trees.

According to its news release, there will be a “special collection” of only trees, limbs and branches.

Rock Island city officials shared the following information:

“Starting on Monday, August 17, there will be a FREE special collection of ONLY trees, limbs, and branches. Garbage and other materials should not be included. Customers are asked to set out debris by 7 AM on their normal garbage collection day of the week in their regular garbage pick-up location or near the curb. Do not place limbs in the street. Limbs do not need to be trimmed or bundled. It may take several weeks to collect all debris. 

The Refuse and Yard Waste Drop Off Center is open on Saturdays from 7 AM to 12 Noon at Millennium Waste, 13606 Knoxville Road, Milan. There is a $17 fee per vehicle with not more than the equivalent of a full-size pickup load per trip. 

Due to power outages, several traffic signals remain out throughout the City. Once power has been restored the traffic signals will return to operation. 

Please contact the Public Works Department at 309.732.2200 to report any blocked roadways. 

The City of Rock Island appreciates your patience during our cleanup efforts.”

