Scattered Storms & Humid Today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A cold front will move through the area today and be the focal point of showers and thunderstorms. This morning storms are ongoing to our west and north. We will monitor these to see if they hold together, if they do they will be in our area by 11AM which will keep us cooler today. If they fall apart, storms aren’t likely until after 2PM which would allow us to warm well into the 80s. Thus, we are in monitor mode right now. Once the front swings through this morning/afternoon we will see things quiet down for the night. Highs will be in the 80s most days this week with high humidity making it feel like the upper 90s. Nearly daily chances for storms are expected with this type of airmass in place.

TODAY: Scattered storms and humid. High: 85°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 65°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 84°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.