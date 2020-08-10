Advertisement

Severe weather causes widespread power outages on Monday

MGN Online
MGN Online(WKYT)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Severe weather has caused widespread power outages around the Quad Cities region on Monday afternoon.

TV6 has received multiple reports of viewers having power outages both in Illinois and Iowa. Several thousand people are without power.

MidAmerican Energy has reported over 4,000 outages in Iowa and over 2,000 in Illinois. You can find more information about those power outages here.

Alliant Energy reached out to TV6 and says the following:

“Severe weather moving through Iowa is causing significant damage and widespread power outages. Power lines are down and, before restoration can begin, there will be many trees to clear. As soon as it’s safe to do so, Alliant Energy crews will begin working to assess the situation and working to restore services. As of right now, the company is unable to provide an estimate time of full restoration.

Customers are reminded to stay away from downed power lines and be cautious when clearing tree limbs and brush near electrical equipment. "

You can view a map of Alliant Energy power outages via its map here.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather August 10

Updated: 1 hour ago
These are photos and images viewers submitted to TV6 during First Alert Weather on Monday, August 10, 2020.

News

Weather damage around the QCA on Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
Take a look at the damage caused by severe storms on Monday.

News

U.S. Celluar service outage in Quad Cities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marcia Lense
U.S. Cellular is reporting an outage in Chicago and the Quad City area.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 1,319 new coronavirus cases Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,319 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and one additional confirmed death.

Latest News

Back To School

Davenport School Board announces process to fill vacant board seat

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The death of Davenport Community School District board member Clyde Mayfield has left a vacancy on the board.

Iowa News

Coronavirus cases in Iowa hit 49,000

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 268 new coronavirus cases and one more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

KWQC

First Alert Day: Strong Storms Likely Midday Through Early Afternoon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Day

News

Report: Big Ten and Pac-12 to Cancel 2020 College Football Seasons

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Donia
According to a report from Dan Patrick, The Big Ten and Pac-12 have decided to cancel their 2020 football seasons.

News

'Clear the Shelters' month

Updated: 7 hours ago
August is national "Clear the Shelters" month and animal shelters locally and across the country are looking to empty their facilities.

News

Ribbon-cutting held Sunday for new deck at Freight House Market

Updated: 7 hours ago
A ribbon-cutting was held Sunday for a new deck built at the Freight House Market in Davenport.