Severe weather causes widespread power outages on Monday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Severe weather has caused widespread power outages around the Quad Cities region on Monday afternoon.

TV6 has received multiple reports of viewers having power outages both in Illinois and Iowa. Several thousand people are without power.

MidAmerican Energy has reported over 4,000 outages in Iowa and over 2,000 in Illinois. You can find more information about those power outages here.

Alliant Energy reached out to TV6 and says the following:

“Severe weather moving through Iowa is causing significant damage and widespread power outages. Power lines are down and, before restoration can begin, there will be many trees to clear. As soon as it’s safe to do so, Alliant Energy crews will begin working to assess the situation and working to restore services. As of right now, the company is unable to provide an estimate time of full restoration.

Customers are reminded to stay away from downed power lines and be cautious when clearing tree limbs and brush near electrical equipment. "

You can view a map of Alliant Energy power outages via its map here.

This is a developing story.

