Advertisement

Sources: Big Ten votes to cancel football season

The Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports because of the pandemic.
The Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports because of the pandemic.(Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Big Ten has voted to cancel the 2020 college football season, the Detroit Free Press reported Monday.

The newspaper cited multiple people with knowledge of the decision.

The Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports because of the pandemic, according to the Free Press.

Sportscaster Dan Patrick said on his radio show Monday that Nebraska and Iowa were the only schools that voted to play.

Sources told the Free Press that a formal announcement from the Big Ten is expected Tuesday.

As momentum seemed to build against holding fall sports, President Trump called on schools to hold fall sports, retweeting a post from Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled,” he said.

The Mid-American Conference on Saturday became the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hong Kong newspaper raided, tycoon detained under new law

Updated: moments ago
|
By ZEN SOO
Hong Kong authorities arrested media tycoon Jimmy Lai on Monday, broadening their enforcement of a new national security law and stoking fears of a crackdown on the semi-autonomous region’s free press.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 1,319 new coronavirus cases Monday

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,319 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and one additional confirmed death.

National

Fire engulfs cooking show star Rachael Ray’s home

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By THALIA BEATY
Authorities say a massive fire engulfed celebrity chef Rachael Ray’s New York home.

Coronavirus

Health officials are quitting or getting fired amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By MICHELLE R. SMITH and LAUREN WEBER
Vilified, threatened with violence and in some cases burned out, dozens of state and local public health officials around the country have resigned or have been fired amid the coronavirus outbreak, a testament to how politically combustible masks, lockdowns and infection data have become.

Back To School

Davenport School Board announces process to fill vacant board seat

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The death of Davenport Community School District board member Clyde Mayfield has left a vacancy on the board.

Latest News

Iowa News

Coronavirus cases in Iowa hit 49,000

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 268 new coronavirus cases and one more deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

National Politics

China sanctions 11 US politicians, heads of organizations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
China on Monday announced unspecified sanctions against 11 U.S. politicians and heads of organizations promoting democratic causes, including Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, who have already been singled out by Beijing.

National

Looters descend on downtown Chicago; more than 100 arrested

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DON BABWIN
Hundreds of looters descended on downtown Chicago early Monday following a police shooting on the city’s South Side, with vandals smashing the windows of dozens of businesses and making off with merchandise, cash machines and anything else they could carry, police said.

National

McDonald’s sues ousted CEO, alleging employee relationships

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
McDonald’s says it’s suing Stephen Easterbrook, the CEO it ousted last year over an inappropriate relationship with an employee, alleging Monday that he covered up relationships with three other employees and destroyed evidence.

KWQC

First Alert Day: Strong Storms Likely Midday Through Early Afternoon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Day