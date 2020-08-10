Advertisement

Storm winds rip open St. Ambrose Dome

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The St. Ambrose University Dome took a big hit from the storm on Monday.

In a video shot by TV6 viewer Dylan Moriarity, you can see the wind rip open the side of the bubble eventually tearing it off.

The dome off Brady Street in Davenport is used for indoor practice by St. Ambrose University Athletic Teams.

It has been damaged in the past by heavy snow.

