Strong to Severe Storms This Afternoon

A cold front will swing through the area today.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY for Strong to Severe Storms until 7 PM***

Unsettled weather will continue for the start of the work week with a chance for a showers and thunderstorms as a cold front sweeps through the upper Midwest. Those showers and storms could become strong to severe, as we see an enhanced to moderate risk across the region. These storms will be capable of producing winds in excess of 60 mph and torrential downpours, as well as isolated tornadoes. Temperatures will remain pretty warm during the day with highs in the middle 80′s to near 90 degrees. Look for partial clearing after midnight with lows in the 60′s. Sunshine returns on Tuesday, with highs in the lower to middle 80′s. Expect off and on storms through the rest of the week.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm and muggy. A chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some storms could become severe. High: 88°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies becoming partly cloudy. Low: 65°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Warm sunshine with a few passing clouds south. High: 84°.

